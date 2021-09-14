Zacks: Brokerages Expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Nine analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.36.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,793. Workday has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,487.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.19 and its 200-day moving average is $242.96.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Workday by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

