Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) to Hold

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

NASDAQ:COOP traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.29. 897,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,882. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth $563,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,273,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after buying an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

