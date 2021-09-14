Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PMVP. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.40.

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $129,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $116,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,980,062.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,400 shares of company stock worth $12,266,297 over the last ninety days. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

