Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

NYSE TPC opened at $13.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,882,000 after buying an additional 106,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,044,000 after buying an additional 68,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,793,000 after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,514,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,832,000 after buying an additional 215,668 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,363,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,728,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

