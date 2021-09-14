Zacks Investment Research Lowers MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) to Hold

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGIC Investment have outperformed the industry in the past year. It has been witnessing an increase in new business written. Given the strong purchase market and potential share gains from FHA, the company anticipates strong writing. MGIC’s insurance in force remains solid. A decline in loss and claims payments will likely solidify its balance sheet and improve its financial profile. Improved earnings, banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and improved housing market should drive company’s growth. The company also flaunts solid capital position on the back of which it deploys capital effectively. However, a competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at the required level will likely dent capital flexibility. Also, increase in underwriting and other expenses weigh on the company's margins.”

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTG. Barclays raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. 29,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 728,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,291 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 74,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGIC Investment (MTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.