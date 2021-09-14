Zacks Investment Research Lowers PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) to Hold

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

PUBM has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,017,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $439,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,261 shares of company stock worth $4,571,371 in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter worth approximately $7,556,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after buying an additional 311,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter worth approximately $4,581,000. Institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

