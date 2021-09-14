Zacks Investment Research Lowers Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WABC. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.71. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

