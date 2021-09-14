Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 26.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 21.2% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 96,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter valued at about $10,529,000. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 29.5% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 86,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 77.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce Company Profile

