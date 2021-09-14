Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock opened at $115.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.30.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $6,017,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,303. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

