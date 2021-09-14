Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $634.00

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $615,441.73 and approximately $634.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $635.29 or 0.01379965 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00059189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00146735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.10 or 0.00738753 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

ZUT is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

