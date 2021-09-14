Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.96.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

