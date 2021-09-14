Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,930. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.96 and a 200 day moving average of $160.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

