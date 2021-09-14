ZINC (ZINC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30,811.45

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZINC has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $30,811.45 and $1,156.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00060108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00150757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.43 or 0.00737029 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars.

