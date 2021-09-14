Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Lifted by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 175.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $5,709,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.14.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,540 shares of company stock valued at $103,423,668. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $290.24 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

