Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Position Increased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 175.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,149,000 after purchasing an additional 58,478 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 113.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.9% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,540 shares of company stock valued at $103,423,668 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.14.

ZM opened at $290.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.71 and a 200-day moving average of $341.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.20 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.