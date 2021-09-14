Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Purchases £149.80 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider David Stirling bought 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($195.71).

David Stirling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, David Stirling bought 32 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 460 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £147.20 ($192.32).

Shares of LON ZTF opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £209.07 million and a PE ratio of 25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. Zotefoams plc has a 12-month low of GBX 360 ($4.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 444.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 439.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

