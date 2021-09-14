Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to post $62.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.10 million and the lowest is $62.00 million. Zovio posted sales of $102.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year sales of $268.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.05 million to $269.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Zovio stock remained flat at $$2.39 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,941. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $79.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zovio by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Zovio by 50.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zovio by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zovio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the first quarter worth $62,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

