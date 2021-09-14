Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $267.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $293.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $998,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,134,456.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

