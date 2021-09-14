ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZTCOY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,643. ZTE has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.97.

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

