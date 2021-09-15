$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAPS shares. BTIG Research began coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of MAPS opened at $14.41 on Friday. WM Technology has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $12,708,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $10,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

