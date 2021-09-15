$0.06 EPS Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. One Stop Systems reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $307,562.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,030 shares of company stock valued at $776,607. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 124.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 23.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,804. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $98.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 2.04.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

