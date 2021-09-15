-$0.09 EPS Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Seelos Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,748 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,044,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,194 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

SEEL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 17,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808,484. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.05.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

