-$0.10 EPS Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.15. Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PK. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

PK opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,368,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $126,440,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 24.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 116,306 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

