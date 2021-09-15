-$0.11 EPS Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). IMAX reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The company’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

IMAX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,698. The stock has a market cap of $991.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. IMAX has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IMAX by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,509,000 after purchasing an additional 341,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IMAX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,645,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IMAX by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after purchasing an additional 144,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IMAX by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IMAX by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 164,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.