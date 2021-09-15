$0.15 EPS Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.
BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $512.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.05 million.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BGC Partners by 47.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BGC Partners stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.
BGC Partners Company Profile
BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.
