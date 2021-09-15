$0.15 EPS Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $512.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.05 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BGC Partners by 47.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.