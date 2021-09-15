$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance also reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,555,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. 15,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,040. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 81.46 and a quick ratio of 81.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.30. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.