-$0.73 EPS Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will report ($0.73) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 386.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

PAR stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

