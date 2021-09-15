$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tupperware Brands.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. 4,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,760. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.87.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.