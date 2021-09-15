$1.03 EPS Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. 1,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,247. The company has a market cap of $704.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $43.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

