$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Autodesk reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

ADSK stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,957. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,415 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 20.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 845 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 10.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 8.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,494 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 17.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

