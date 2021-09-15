$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on CACI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.88.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,167 shares of company stock worth $2,655,022. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CACI International by 237.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 32.4% in the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $253.61. 1,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. CACI International has a 52 week low of $198.46 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

