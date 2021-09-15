$1.60 EPS Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will announce earnings per share of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Leidos posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of LDOS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.46. 33,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Leidos by 6.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Leidos by 19.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,168,000 after buying an additional 45,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Leidos by 129.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after buying an additional 86,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

