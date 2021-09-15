$102.76 Million in Sales Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to report sales of $102.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.60 million to $111.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $435.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.40 million to $488.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $478.11 million, with estimates ranging from $394.50 million to $522.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,874. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.06. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the period. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.