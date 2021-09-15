10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 853.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,685 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of 10x Genomics worth $16,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.38, for a total transaction of $996,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 406,516 shares in the company, valued at $81,051,160.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,515 shares of company stock worth $22,634,631 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.89.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $155.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.80. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.39 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

