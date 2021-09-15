111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Down 5.2%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.19. 2,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 676,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $468.37 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 111 by 1,051.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 706,737 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 111 in the 1st quarter valued at $9,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 111 by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 386,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 111 in the 1st quarter valued at $4,050,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 111 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

111 Company Profile (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

