111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Down 5.2%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.19. 2,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 676,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.
The firm has a market capitalization of $506.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.
111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $468.37 million during the quarter.
111 Company Profile (NASDAQ:YI)
111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.
