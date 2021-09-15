$12.50 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to report $12.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.70 billion. The Progressive reported sales of $10.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year sales of $46.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.32 billion to $47.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $52.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.13 billion to $54.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

