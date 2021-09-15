1,245 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $54,165,000. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after buying an additional 243,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the period.

VO stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.68. 10,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,044. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

