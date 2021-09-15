1,390 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 474.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,321,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NXST opened at $143.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.91.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.