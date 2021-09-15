14,000 Shares in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Purchased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 160,566.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth $131,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $378.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. Century Casinos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. Research analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

In related news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at $455,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

