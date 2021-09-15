14,198 Shares in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.72.

Shares of CDEV opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.