161,132 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of ACI opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.05. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.