1,700 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 350,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

ITCI opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

