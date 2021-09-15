1,931 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $119.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

