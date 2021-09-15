1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in August

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,061,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGIFF remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Wednesday. 624,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,215. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. 1933 Industries has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

1933 Industries Company Profile

1933 Industries, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana. It operates through the following business segments: Medical, Recreational, and CBD-Infused Products. The Medical and Recreational business segments comprises of the operation, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical marijuana.

