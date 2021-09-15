$2.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to post $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37. Chevron reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,863.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $7.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,414,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average of $103.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,554,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,732,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,427,000 after acquiring an additional 42,249 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 28,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

