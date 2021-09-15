$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.61 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $9.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

URI traded up $10.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.60. 477,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,268. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $364.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in United Rentals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,570,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

