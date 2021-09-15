$210.90 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will announce sales of $210.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.00 million and the highest is $224.80 million. LendingClub posted sales of $74.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $725.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $673.75 million to $777.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million.

LC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $30,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,243 shares of company stock valued at $352,070. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in LendingClub by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LendingClub by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,638. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

