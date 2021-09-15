$215.05 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will post $215.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.10 million and the lowest is $215.00 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $170.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $806.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $806.80 million to $806.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $844.80 million, with estimates ranging from $834.10 million to $855.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million.

NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,715. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 851,509 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 5,625.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 736,492 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,863,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 461,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 58.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,195,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after acquiring an additional 441,137 shares in the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.