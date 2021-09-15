2,287 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE SPG opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $137.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.