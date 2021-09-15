249 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by South State Corp

South State Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after buying an additional 506,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after buying an additional 502,033 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after purchasing an additional 405,582 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 139.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 251,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 735,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,875,000 after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $351.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

